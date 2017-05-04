WhiStle FM Designated Emergency Broadcast Service

WhiStle FM is now an Emergency Broadcast Service (EBS) for the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

With the support of Town Council and Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire and Emergency Services, WhiStle FM will now be broadcasting all emergency announcements from first responders including Amber Alerts, large scale emergency information and updates, and extreme weather warnings.

“With this new system, we are now able to bring valuable information to the residents of Whitchurch-Stouffville during an emergency,” said Brenda Masson, Director of Communications for WhiStle FM. “This EBS is designed to save lives.”

In 2016 the Canadian Radio–Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) mandated that all Community Radio Stations in Canada become Emergency Broadcast Services for the communities where they broadcast. WhiStle FM became compliant in March of 2017 through a grant from the Town.

The station will now be working with Emergency Services in Whitchurch-Stouffville and York Region to provide the best emergency support possible for the community. “We are looking forward to working with WhiStle FM to make emergency information available to the residents of the community,” said Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire Chief Rob McKenzie. “This system will benefit residents during an emergency situation, and will provide another means of communicating important, time-sensitive information to the public.”

Amber Alerts have been used by law enforcement in Canada for over ten years and have led to many successful child recoveries. They are only used in cases where a child may be in grave danger and time is of the essence.

“With Amber Alerts being broadcast over our airwaves, the people of Whitchurch-Stouffville could be of help in saving a child’s life”, said Doug Ward, Chair of WhiStle FM. “We are very proud to be an Emergency Broadcast Service for the community and to work with the fire department and first responders.”

The emergency broadcasts are aired on WhiStle FM, 102.9 FM and on whistlefm.com. WhiStle FM is a local 50-watt community radio station reaching approximately twenty-two thousand residents in the core of Stouffville and on the internet at whistlefm.com the station reaches all the residents of Whitchurch-Stouffville.