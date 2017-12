O Recycled Christmas Tree

Lisa Darchiville takes possession of a Christmas tree made from reclaimed wood by Steve Hoover of Big Papa Hoovs. The local crafter was one of an assortment of artisans from across Ontario to display their work at the 9th Annual Beyond Craft Show and Sale at 19 on the Park in November. The four day event is in support of Latcham Gallery’s exhibition and educational programming and outreach initiatives.

Bruce Stapley Photo