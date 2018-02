Putting on a Pout

James Croker of Motus O Dance Theatre demonstrates a ‘not so happy’ expression at last year’s March Break Young Actors Theatre Camp at 19 on the Park. The camp is a unique opportunity for campers to learn stage techniques from the touring professional artists and educators of Motus O. This year’s camp runs from March 12-16. Register at www.19onthePark.ca or call 905-640-2322.

Julie Williams Photo courtesy of 19 on the Park