19 on the Park Sets Sights on 2017

Downtown Stouffville facility looks to continue upswing with an array of creative new offerings in the New Year

19 on the Park expects 2017 to continue the upswing experienced in 2016 by the Town’s Downtown Stouffvile facility. Pictured above are staff members (back row, l-r) Ashley Chappell, Chelsea Birtch, Sarah Farrant, Joan Crosbie; (front ow l-r) Emma Vouk, Caitlin Wagg, and Natalie Vanderkooy

By Hannelore Volpe

With the arrival of 2017, The Lebovic Centre for Arts & Entertainment-Nineteen on the Park presents some brand-new offerings.

Along with the centre’s lively mix of comedy, drama, dance, music and film, local performers and musicians will be in the spotlight in the downtown Stouffville venue. A local artist showcase is also in the works.

An important new initiative for 19 on the Park is a three-day comedy festival, encompassing stand-up comedy, theatre and family-friendly children’s shows.

Opening the new season in February is Sean McCann, known across Canada as a founder and member of Great Big Sea. After a 20-year stint with the iconic Canadian band, whose music had its roots in traditional Newfoundland folk songs,

Mr. McCann embarked on a solo career.

His ‘Help Your Self’ album, released in 2014, traces his post-Great Big Sea journey as he sought to overcome his demons of addiction and abuse. His healing journey has continued. Earlier this year, Mr. McCann released the ‘You Know I Love You’ Sean McCann Songbook Volume One. “A happy collection of songs sung by a man intent on sharing his joy directly with you”, is how this recent project is described on the seanmccannsings.com website.

The new season comes on the heels of what 19 on the Park cultural facility and programming co-ordinator Ashley Chappell describes as a “great year” for the Downtown Stouffville facility. The largest number of people ever came through the doors, noted Ms. Chappell. But getting to this point wasn’t easy. “It has been a difficult struggle,” she said. “2015 is the first year we came in under budget.”

This year 19 on the Park appears on track to achieve this goal again. There has been a phenomenal increase in program offerings and audience numbers since the cultural facility opened in 2009 in what was once Stouffville’s former town hall. In that first year, TIFF On Screen presented four films. Seven years later, a popular matinee has been added and TIFF on Screen shows three films each month with two daily screenings. The number of live shows has grown from eight in 2009 to the current 25.

Add to that facility rentals for weddings, family reunions, birthdays and local business training sessions, and the result is people coming to the building 250 days in 2016.

The staff at The Lebovic Centre for Arts & Entertainment-Nineteen on the Park welcome residents’ input. “If there is something you want to see at 19 on the Park, come talk to us,” said Ms. Chappell.

To find out more, you can visit The Lebovic Centre for Arts & Entertainment-Nineteen on the Park at 19 Civic Ave. or phone the Box Office at 905-640-2322 from Wednesday to Saturday between 1 and 6 p.m. or log on to nineteenonthepark.com