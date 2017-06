The 55 Plus Club is celebrating Seniors Month and the club’s 40th anniversary by holding a lunch on June 12. The event, which is to take place at noon at Latcham Hall, 8 Park Dr. South in Downtown Stouffville, will feature entertainment by Stouffville’s own Albert Street Four. Tickets are $15.00 and are on sale at the club until June 5th. Phone: 905-640-1910, Ext. 2955. Or visit: www.stouffville55plus.ca