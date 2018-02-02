55 Plus Club Offers Google Photos Class

The 55 Plus Club is offering a two session workshop on Google Photos. Presented by Brian Freedman, the “Ballantrae Geek”, this class will give you the skills you need to be confident in working with your digital photos, regardless of where they reside: Your PC, your Mac or any of your mobile devices including your iPhone/iPad or Android device. With Google Photos, photos from all of your devices can be automatically consolidated, stored and organized in one location, easily accessible from any internet connection. You can organize, edit and share your photos. Classes are on February 13 and 20 at Latcham Hall (8 Park Drive South) at 1:30 p.m. Cost is $50 for the 2-week class. Space is limited.