55 Plus Club Roundup

AGM and Spring Lunch April 19

Club will hold its AGM/Spring Lunch April 19 at noon at Latcham Hall, 8 Park Dr. South. Triple G Catering will be serving up delicious homemade chicken pies, salad, dessert and more. Our special entertainment is Tricky Bits, featuring Ron Guttman the Magician. Tickets are $15.00 and go on sale at the club after the St Patrick’s Day lunch until April 12th.

Introducing Saturday Classes

There’s still time to register for the Spring Session of classes at the 55 Plus Club. Visit Latcham Hall (8 Park Drive South) between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Monday to Friday to sign up for a wide range of classes (see our ad in this newspaper). In response to the demand from younger seniors, Saturday classes are being offered. There’s a new Yoga Stretch class on Saturday, as well as Tai Chi, Bollywood Fit, Line Dance Beginners and Stretch ‘n’ Core. These classes start April 8 so register soon.

Harvest Fair

Another date to mark on your calendar is Saturday, October 14 – our first Harvest Fair at Latcham Hall, featuring many vendors. Tea, sandwiches and goodies will also be available. VENDORS: please call 905-640-1910, ext. 2955 and give us your contact information.