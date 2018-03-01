80 Years Young and Still Roaring

Lions Club a bastion of benevolence in Stouffville since 1938

From blood donor clinics to Christmas baskets, the Stouffville Lions Club has been providing assistance where it is most needed in its 80 years of active involvement in Town.

By Kinjal Dagli Shah

The Stouffville Lions Club, a truly grassroots-driven organization, celebrates its 80th anniversary on April 8 at the Royal Canadian Legion here in Town. The milestone is important not just to its 24 devoted members but to all the people they have impacted over the years.

From blood donor clinics and BBQs to vision screenings and Christmas baskets, the Stouffville Lions have ensured they make inroads wherever assistance is most needed. Ivan Harris, the longest-serving Lion, turns 82 himself this May but he is probably more proud of all the initiatives he has been involved in for the Lions. “I joined in 1962 and I have found all the projects very rewarding. I don’t go to the regular meetings anymore but I have been a supervisor for the blood clinics for 20 years. I just handed it over to a new young Lion but I’m still involved,” said Mr Harris, who most enjoys the camaraderie among members. “Getting together with people towards a common goal is really important. Some other clubs have come and gone but the Lions have maintained their presence.”

Nothing could be a bigger testament to Mr Harris’ long-term involvement with the club than perhaps the fact that his wife Gale Harris found him absent at times while raising their young family. “He was very active right from the beginning and it was a strong influence on his life. At times, though, I was annoyed when he was not involved with the family,” said Gale. Mr Harris admits that was true. “Looking back now, I can sympathize. I wasn’t really obsessed with the Lions but I found it great to be connected. Besides, they served suppers at the meeting which made it another great reason to go,” he said, laughing.

Jokes aside, Mr Harris found it truly humbling when he delivered Christmas baskets to the needy in town. “It was a hard time when we gave out Christmas baskets because the experience was a real eye opener. By the time the day was finished, you were left pretty humbled,” he said.

Another long-time active member, David Barthau, reflects on his involvement with the Stouffville Lions and how it allowed him to give back locally, nationally and internationally. “I put off joining Lions because I was very busy with family, business and life. However, once I joined, I just found the time to get involved. As a group, we were able to accomplish more and we had fun doing it,” said Mr Barthau. “The club has had a hand in the original outdoor pool, picnic shelter, the gazebo on Main Street, the train station electrical, Christmas baskets, wheel chairs, walkers, health aids, vision screening of students, a piano at 19 on the Park, keyboard for the high school and the list goes on and on. We are always looking for more members and many hands help spread the light.”

The club has also embraced steps towards gender equality by involving women in its midst. Sharon McClenney, the first woman invited to join the Lions in 1996, has since been club President and currently serves as Treasurer. She is also organising the 80th anniversary celebrations. “I was branch manager of the Scotiabank in town at the time I joined the club. Traditionally, the bank manager of Scotiabank had always been a member of the Stouffville Lions Club and they were looking for a woman to join. It was a little difficult at first but the guys accepted me and 21 years later, I’m still here,” recalled Ms McClenney, who was the lone woman in the 40 member club at the time.

But as Mr Harris pointed out, involving the women was a good thing. “They are good organisers so it’s been a saving grace.”

