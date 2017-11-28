A ‘Beary’ Good Cause

Ravenshoe Group/Gibson Printing has partnered with the Markham Stouffville Hospital in the Buy a Bear Program which is aiming to raise $50,000 towards the purchase of life saving equipment. The Markham company, operated by Musselman’s Lake resident Dan Wigmore (third from left) and his brother Rick (third from right), matched every $50 purchase of a bear on November 28. Bears will be given to patients at the hospital to make their stay more ‘bearable’. Hospital Foundation officials Allan Bell (fourth from left) and Tracy Clegg (fourth from right) display the $20,000 cheque from Ravenshoe Group. Also pictured are Mike Robertson and Lucie Clairmont (far left), Linda Wigmore (centre), Kim Robertson and Mike Wigmore (far right).