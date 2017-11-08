A Month and Counting for Santa’s Parade

The dawning of November means that Santa and his new sleigh highlighting this year’s Santa Claus Parade are just around the corner.

This year’s parade takes place Saturday December 2 starting at 2 p.m. Main Street will be closed from noon till 4 p.m. Residents are being advised to come early to be part of the all new Pre Parade Party from noon till 2 p.m. on Main St. in Downtown Stouffville, with free popcorn, hot chocolate and a Santa Sack filled with goodies, all while quantities last.

Parade officials urge residents to check the parade web site at www.thestouffvillesantaclausparade.com for last minute details as the times and parade route are subject to change to ongoing road construction on Main Street.

For inquiries regarding the parade you can email: info@thestouffvillesantaclausparade.com