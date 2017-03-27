All Welcome at Annual Mayor’s Dinner

All are invited to the Annual Mayor’s Dinner to be held April 5 at Spring Lakes Golf Club. The evening is being hosted by the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce and is always the most popular event of the Chamber calendar year.

Mayor Justin Altmann will outline an update on planned developments for the Whitchurch-Stouffville community. The program will also see a special presentation by Metrolinx President and CEO Bruce McCuaig, who will share plans that Metrolinx has for improvements to the Stouffville Line GO Transit service.

Providing some comic relief is Liam Kelly, a 20 year veteran of the Toronto comedy scene who will take to the stage with a short stand up comedy routine. The event gets underway with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 7 p.m.

Advance registration is required. The cost is $65 for Chamber members, $75 for non-members. Reserved tables of eight are available for $500. HST is extra.

To reserve call the Chamber office at 905-642-4227. Spring Lakes Golf Club is located at 4962 Stouffville Rd. at Hwy. 48.

For more information visit the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce website

at www.stouffvillechamber.ca