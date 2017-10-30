An Evening With William Lyon Mackenzie

Multifaceted Canadian historical figure the subject of themed Museum dinner

An Evening with William Lyon Mackenzie will see expert historian and author Chris Raible attempt to dispel the myths surrounding this important Canadian figure.

Artwork Courtesy the Whitchurch-Stouffville Museum and Community Centred

By Bruce Stapley

History enthusiasts won’t want to miss the latest themed dinner event at the Whitchurch-Stouffville Museum and Community Centre.

An Evening With William Lyon Mackenzie will delve into whether the Scottish-Canadian-American first mayor of Toronto and leader during the 1837 Upper Canada Rebellion was a merchant, journalist, politician, rebel, or perhaps all four rolled into one.

The special guest speaker is Chris Raible, a historian and expert authority on Mackenzie who authored the book ‘Muddy York Mud – Scandal and Scurrility in Upper Canada.’ Mr. Raible will set out to dispel the myths surrounding this important Canadian figure.

The Mackenzie evening is part of an annual themed historical dinner series hosted by the Museum. Past successful events have included An Evening with Sir John A. MacDonald, An Evening with Sherlock Holmes and An Evening on the Titanic.

There are historical links between Stouffville and Mackenzie. He met supporters (Reformers) in Stouffville on September 18 and December 1, 1837, and again on December 2 when the reformers received their final marching orders. The reformers marched on Toronto on December 7. The only person killed in the rebellion was Ludovic Wideman, of Stouffville, who was shot near Montgomery’s Tavern at Eglinton Ave. and Yonge Street.

The ambiance for the evening will portray an 1830s tavern with the tavern fare being created by Stouffville’s Velvet Sunrise Coffee Roasters. Entertainment is to be provided by award winning local bag piper Jarrod Purvis.

The event gets underway with cocktails Nov 4th 2017 6:15 p.m., with dinner at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar. The cost is $60 with preregistration required. For tickets contact the Museum at 905-727-8954 or toll free at 1-888-290-0337. Visit www.townofws.ca/museum for further details. The Museum is located 14,732 Woodbine Ave.