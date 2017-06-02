Art in the Park Returns for a Third Year

Art in the Park is to include the shaped canvas works of Paul Brandejs, Goodwood woodturning artist Shraga Bellon and the poster restoration works of Backingtothefuture.

Artists from the Stouffville area and from all across Ontario will be displaying their creations in Memorial Park in Downtown Stouffville June 10 as Art in the Park returns for a third year.

The art show and sale features works of many mediums including fine art, wood, glass, sculpture, photography and more. Upon exploring the artists’ booths, all visitors can get involved by voting for the People’s Choice Award. Local food vendor Vince’s BBQ will be serving up delicious food such as pulled pork, poutine, and sausages, along with deep fried apple and strawberry desserts. Guests can also enjoy a beer from Falcon Brewing Company while they view the artwork.

Art in the Park is not just for adults. Children are invited to visit the Latcham Gallery table where they can get creative doing drop in art activities with crafts.

Show hours have been extended this year to 11 am until 6 p.m. to include the dinner hour. Voting closes at 2 p.m. The award ceremony is to take place at 3pm.

Visit www.townofws.ca/artinthepark for event details, and in particular http://wsartinthepark.weebly.com/artists.html for a list of featured artists.

Stouffville Toyota is the Presenting Sponsor for Art in the Park. The Bronze Sponsor is Latitude 67 LTD.

Artists interested in displaying their work should email events@townofws.ca