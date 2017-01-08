Baby Boomers

Octet of lifelong friends make 2016 a year to remember with same year births

Before…..and After

It was a productive year for eight life long Stouffville area friends as they combined to give birth to nine babies in 2016. From left – right, with the babies’ names in brackets: Lindsey Tardella (Clayton); Adrienne Hargrave (Oliver); Tara Gray (Mila); Alex Forbes (Reid); Nicole McDougall (Brooklyn); Krystle Guest (Bexley, Lux); Jaime Crockford (Lennon); Sarah Hristow (Logan)

Stouffville’s population received a hefty boost in 2016 thanks to a group of life long friends.

Eight area residents, all of whom can trace their friendships back to the 1990s when they grew up in Stouffville, managed the feat of having babies born in the year just ended. One mother, Krystle Guest, put an exclamation mark on the collective effort by giving birth to twins. The group also includes Lindsey Tardella, Adrienne Hargrave, Tara Gray, Alex Forbes, Nicole McDougall, Jaime Crockford and Sarah Hristow.

“We all grew up in Stouffville,” said Jaime Crockford. “Some of us met in elementary school and some in high school. But 15-20 years later we’re all still best friends and now our 2016 babes get to grow up together too.” The women range in age from 31-34 years.

The ladies assembled at Jaime’s house for her baby shower in March of 2016, lining up for a picture for their personal archives (see picture 1). The group got together once again at Jaime’s place in December for their annual Christmas season gathering with their respective ‘finished products’, posing for their post birthing photo (picture 2).

With all eight ladies continuing to live in the Stouffville area, there’s no shortage of opportunities to gather to exchange baby stories. “We still get together regularly, we still hang out together,” said Jaime.

Jaime declined to speculate on just what she and her friends might do for an encore in the year ahead.