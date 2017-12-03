Bach to Blues Canada 150 Christmas Concert

The Aldbury Gardens Brass Quintet will be the special guest performers at the Bach to Blues Christmas Concert December 9 at Christ Church in Stouffville.

The Bach to Blues Company mixed voice choir will hold its annual Christmas Concert Saturday December 9 at Christ Church Anglican. The concert theme is Canada 150, with the show to consist of holiday songs composed or arranged by Canadians. Special guests will be the Aldbury Gardens Brass Quintet.

Proceeds from the two showings are to be split between the Whitchurch-Stouffville Food Bank and the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack ReconciliACTION program.

Tickets cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door, and can be bought from a choir member or at Barthau Jewellers and Card’s TV and Appliances.

Show times are 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Christ Church is located 254 Sunset Blvd. in Stouffville.

