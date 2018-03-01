Ballantrae Tennis Club

It’s hard to believe, but Spring is just around the corner. It’s time to start planning your warm weather activities. Ballantrae Tennis Club will soon be cleaning up the courts and putting up the nets to get ready for another great season of tennis.

This year, the club has four newly resurfaced courts and access to the new Ballantrae Field House, built by the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville last year. The field house will be shared by other organizations in Ballantrae and will be a fantastic new addition to our facilities. The tennis courts and field house are located at 5592 Aurora Road, Stouffville, on the north side of Aurora Road just east of Hwy 48 (Markham Road) behind the Ballantrae Community Centre.

Membership to Ballantrae Tennis Club is open to all Whitchurch-Stouffville residents and gives you priorty on all court time slots dedicated to club play. The club hosts several free fun tournaments throughout the season, and also runs a House League, weekly Round Robins, and Men’s and Ladies’ Doubles and Singles Ladders. These organized events are a great way to guarantee weekly matches without having to find other tennis players and available court time. We also sponsor a few Mixed and Ladies teams that participate in the InterCountry Tennis Association, which focuses on team tournament play. Clinics and lessons for all levels of players, including juniors, can be arranged through our club pro, Adam Johnston.

Tennis is a sport for life, accessible to players of all ages and abilities. It will enhance your physical and mental health, and promote a sense of well-being. So come out and spend some time on the court with friends and family and meet new members of your community!

For more information, visit our website, www.ballantraetennis.ca.