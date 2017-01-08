Vintage Whine

Banging my head against a virtual wall

I’m so old I can remember shopping at the mall. Each year, as the season to be jolly hove into view, I would hop on the bus and head for the big smoke in search of the quintessential gift for my loved ones.

Along came internet shopping and for a brief, shining moment, my task was made immeasurably easier. Family members got the perfect DVD, book or CD from a vast online selection and I didn’t have to undergo the aural pain inflicted by the dreaded loop of seasonal in-store ‘music’, starting in early November. As we all know, however, technology has a way of morphing from a blessing into a nightmare.

As retailers beefed up their online offerings, my head started to explode from the mind-boggling array of choices. My customary dithering became almost pathological. When I finally found what I wanted, it was either out of stock or couldn’t be delivered in time for the euphemistically-named holidays.

Worst of all, old-fashioned media like books, music and movies went digital and only Luddites clung to their antediluvian DVD players. Although gift cards became ubiquitous, there was something slightly crass about giving someone an envelope containing yet another plastic rectangle with its monetary value embedded in a chip.

Now the net knows everything about everything I ever look at online and I am relentlessly stalked by ads for side tables, ankle boots, washing machines, toddler art supplies and bargain airfares to the UK. Meanwhile, many younger people insist that virtual shopping is so much easier than visiting a physical store.

“What if you don’t like what you ordered when you see it live?” I asked one young friend, who buys most of her clothing and household items online.

“I just return it,” she said. This approach seemed a bit counterproductive, given that if you are out when the parcel arrives, you have to pick it up from a shipping office, take it home, repackage it and send it back, by which time it’s closer to February than December.

And don’t get me started on passwords. Not only are you meant to have a separate password for every site you log onto, but you are also expected to make it so complicated that no one will ever be able to hack into your account. Including you.

You’re advised not to keep a record of it on your computer, phone or other device and to change it often. In my case, that means every time I revisit a page I haven’t logged onto in recent weeks. To add insult to injury, many sites now have a sort of schoolmarm app, which scolds you when your password is not up to snuff. Most of mine are sniffily dismissed as ‘weak’, with an occasional ‘moderate’ thrown in, but I have yet to win a wholehearted ‘strong’ from the algorithms that rule my virtual world.

Most sites allow you to sign in through your Facebook account and Google offers to save your password in perpetuity – or until your hard drive crashes. Given how cavalier that lot are about ensuring our privacy, however, I may be better off with my sad, weak attempts at protecting myself from bots, malware, Trojan horses, fake news etc.

A post from Uber Humor sums it all up: “Please create a password. Your password needs to contain a capital letter, a number, an emoji, eight elements from the Periodic Table, and a plot containing a protagonist with some character development and a twisted ending.”