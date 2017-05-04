Been There, Got the T-Shirt

Mayor Justin Altmann (left) sports a celebratory t-shirt as he congratulates David Mills (centre) and Kevin Ker, organizers of the recent Guinness World Record for Longest Concert by Multiple Artists. Mr. Altmann called the pair up to the podium during his address at the annual Mayor’s Dinner at Spring Lakes Golf Club. The well attended event saw the Mayor give an assessment of the Town’s current status while outlining economic prospects and plans for Whitchurch-Stouffville.