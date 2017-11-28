Breakfast With Santa

Westley Rogers gives Santa’s beard a little tug while his sister Estelle looks on at the Stouffville Legion Women’s Auxiliary Breakfast With Santa. Santa passed the authenticity test, then listened as the youngsters told him what they would like for Christmas.

After breakfast, Santa sat down to check out the hand made chess set being raffled off by the Tuesday Loops Group at Parkview Home. With some help from his old Stouffville friend Archie Dagg, Santa made the pieces while the group’s Kathleen Peel crocheted the game board. The draw is to be made at the Loops gathering December 5 at the Home.

Photo Credit: Bruce Stapley Photos