Breaking news: No skeletons in Jim’s closet

On November 9, between the shock win of the orange hulk and the sad news of Leonard Cohen’s death, Mr. Wallethead and I alighted from the GO train in downtown Stouffville to participate in the roast of friend and sometime rival Jim Mason, as he embarked on new adventures following his retirement as managing editor of the Sun/Tribune.

Despite being severely sleep-deprived after a long-night of election watching, we would not have missed this event for anything. Jim is a seasoned pro who, like his revered predecessor Jim Thomas, had an uncanny knack of being everywhere at once in his pursuit of a good story. He also shared the other Jim’s well-earned reputation for being polite, kind and thoughtful – attributes that presented a challenge to the ‘cooks’ in charge of roasting him.

Somewhere beneath that lofty, upstanding exterior, we reasoned, there must be some hint of previously hidden shenanigans. Alas, each speaker reiterated the frustration of being unable to find anything worthy of reproach, despite exhaustive research. Jim’s worst ‘crime’ appears to have been inadvertently distracting Gary Bouwmeister during a pivotal arm-wrestling competition, which cost Gary the title. Not exactly a Trumpian gaffe.

One of Jim’s daughters, Jennifer, offered a loving and hilarious account of living with a dad who tirelessly organized charity golf tournaments without ever swinging a club; who served as long-time MC for the Terry Fox Run without running in it himself; and who has always been a huge supporter of local hockey teams, particularly the Stouffville Spirit, even though he has not participated in Canada’s beloved game since he was a lot less tall than he is today.

Jim Thomas, whose own career in local journalism has far outlasted the rest of us, talked about the young upstart who arrived in town as the editor of a fancy new tabloid rival to the Tribune, the Stouffville Sun, back in 1982. It was a touching tribute, and concluded with a wonderful song penned by the singer himself, which could give a clue to his own next career move (look out, Nashville).

The measure of affection for Jim Mason was further cemented by the appearance of former mayors Fran Sainsbury and Wayne Emmerson, and Stouffville’s own hockey legend Keith Acton, whose vain search for skeletons in the Mason closet provided some of the funniest lines of the night. Two of my favourite local ‘bad boys’, Ron Schell and Scott Burrows, added their own witty and wicked takes on the man of the hour.

Jim took it all calmly in stride, responding to his roasters’ barbs with aplomb and demonstrating why he is always in demand as a speaker at local events.

Kudos goes to the brilliant vocal tribute by the ‘Masonettes’ which set the tone for the night, and to Patrick Lannigan of Stouffville Theatre Company and Mike Feld of Most Excellent Productions for their contributions in making the event so successful.

Most of all, MC David Barthau of Barthau Jewellers deserves a huge vote of thanks for spearheading this wonderful tribute and providing masterful commentary throughout the evening. With the help and support of the Stouffville Lions Club, of which he is a long-time member, he gave Jim Mason the career send off he so richly deserves.