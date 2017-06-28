BUILDING A BRIGHTER CANADA

Hon. Jane Philpott, M.P. Markham-Stouffville

Happy Canada Day as we celebrate our nation’s 150th anniversary of Confederation! It has been a pleasure to see so many grassroots events taking place in Whitchurch-Stouffville to commemorate Canada 150. There have been neighbourhood parties, special events at places of worship, tree plantings, and local arts performances among your many unique ways of celebrating. The community spirit of Whitchurch-Stouffville is fabulous.

As we continue to work on building a bright, inclusive future for all Canadians, I would like to take this opportunity to share with you a few of the recent initiatives our government is working on in the areas of Food Policy, Healthy Eating and Poverty Reduction:

A Food Policy for Canada

Whether you are making food decisions as an individual, part of the agricultural community, or a business in the food industry, these choices directly impact health, environment and communities.

Our government is launching consultations on A Food Policy for Canada. We want to know what food issues matter most to Canadians around four major themes: better access to affordable food, better health and food safety, conserving our soil, water, and air, and growing more high quality food in Canada.

To have your say on this important topic, take a few minutes to complete the online consultation at: https://www.canada.ca/en/campaign/food-policy/have-your-say.html . This consultation is open until July 27, 2017.

Canada’s Food Guide

Additionally, Health Canada is revising Canada’s Food Guide to strengthen its recommendations for healthy eating. In the fall of 2016, Health Canada asked Canadians what they need and expect from a revised Canada’s Food Guide. This input was used to help develop the recommendations for healthy eating, and to identify ways to improve communications to better meet the needs of different audiences.

Phase 2 consultations have now opened, and you can provide your input on the new healthy eating recommendations at http://www.foodguideconsultation.ca . The feedback from the online consultation will help with final recommendations. A new suite of Canada’s Food Guide resources will be rolled out beginning in early 2018. The Food Guide consultation is open until July 25, 2017.

#Reduce Poverty Youth Contest

The #ReducePoverty in Canada contest is on! The Government of Canada is inviting young people from coast to coast to coast to answer one question: How can we reduce poverty in Canada?

If you are 12 to 24, this is the perfect opportunity to share your ideas and solutions in Canada. Get inspired and submit a written, visual or video creation by August 14.

Visit: http://esdc-consultations.canada.ca/reducepoverty-contest to learn more.

Selected individuals will have the chance to showcase their entry at a national poverty reduction conference in September 2017.

Please contact my office at 905-640-1125 or jane.philpott@parl.gc.ca if you have questions about any of these initiatives.