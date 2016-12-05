Building a Foundation of Hope

Hope springs eternal at the Markham-Stouffville Hospital Foundation.

The Foundation, whose purpose is to raise funds and awareness for the ongoing priorities and needs of the hospital it supports, is on a mission to provide comfort and care for cancer patients.

The Foundation recently hosted its annual showcase event, the Annual CIBC Celebration of Hope at the Hilton Toronto/Markham Suites. The gala luncheon saw nearly 900 supporters, cancer survivors and Markham-Stouffville Hospital staff members (MSH) people come together to fight cancer at the hospital. Erin Davis, the long time Toronto radio personality who was acting as the event’s master of ceremonies for the 26th year, summed it up best: “This is much more than a fundraiser,” she said “It’s a gathering of the brave hearts of fighters and survivors as well as those who love them.” The celebration has raised over $2.5 million for cancer care at MSH over the past 10 years.

The event, dubbed ‘London is Calling’, included light hearted entertainment as well as moments of heartfelt tribute. The audience was taken back to the 1990s with an energetic performance by WANNABE: The Spice Girls Tribute Band. The afternoon culminated with two surprise presentations to the Foundation’s Hope Award recipients, which recognizes those who go above and beyond the call of duty to publicly spread their message of hope for cancer patients and survivors.

The first award went to Julia Suppa, a producer and host with Rogers TV York Region who has been a long-time supporter of MSH and the Foundation. In addition to supporting and hosting the Celebration of Hope for the past 10 years, Julia has volunteered with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation CIBC Run for the Cure as a Run Director for the six years.

MSH Surgeon Dr. Crystal Pallister was also honoured as a table full of her patients and colleagues cheered her on. She was acknowledged for her incredible dedication to the enhancement of cancer care at MSH. Dr. Pallister was instrumental in the opening of MSH’s Breast Health Centre in 2007.

The afternoon included a video outlining the first in what is hoped will be a series of clinical trials to be undertaken by MSH in an effort to bring cutting edge cancer care research to the hospital. The trial involves nurses providing additional care to monitor the effects of chemotherapy on breast cancer patients. “Our first trial is more of a supportive care trial, not a medication trial,” said Dr. Mateya Trinkaus of MSH. “The end result is hopefully a better quality of care that will prevent visits to the emergency room or to clinics.”

Lindsay Chevalier, a nurse involved in the clinical trial program, said it has been helpful for the patients’ peace of mind to have the frequent contact. “We do a lot of interaction through phone calls and one on ones in person as well,” she said. “It’s really nice to be able to have a little more rapport with the patients.”

Elizabeth Harris, a breast cancer patient at MSH, said she looked forward to the phone calls from the nurses because it allowed her to ask any questions she had about what her body was going through. “It’s a little scary because your body is having some pretty extreme reactions to chemo and you’re never very sure if what you’re experiencing is within the range of normal,” she said, citing an instance where her temperature was rising almost to the point that she needed to go in to the hospital. “I didn’t know what I could do to bring it down. My first thought was to call the clinic and talk to one of the nurses. I’m not sure that I would have thought about calling if it wasn’t for the contact I had with them. Being part of this clinical trial really helped me through chemo and I am so glad I had the opportunity to participate.”

Dr. Trinkaus said the plan is for the hospital to incorporate more clinical trials over the next five years. “This is a very high priority at Markham Stouffville Hospital.”

By Bruce Stapley

Photo Credit: Bruce Stapley