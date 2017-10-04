Calling All Stouffville Spirit Fans

Win Tickets, Meet Your Favourite Player

Who’s your favourite Stouffville Spirit player this season, kids?

Tell us and you could win a six-pack of tickets to see your hometown Ontario Junior Hockey League team play and a meeting with that fave player.

The Stouffville Free Press and the Spirit are teaming up this season with a monthly contest.

How to enter?

In 200 words or less, tell us who your favourite player is and why. Email your entries to stouffvillefreepress@bell.net

We’ll contact the contest winners, deliver the tickets and set up the post-game meet-and-greet, which includes a souvenir photo shoot.

‘Spirited’ Saturdays

The Spirit home schedule is dominated by Saturday night games again this season. There are also four Thursday night games, as well as three holiday matinees: Thanksgiving (Oct. 9), New Year’s Eve (Oct. 31) and Family Day (Feb. 19). Other home games in October are on the Saturdays of Oct. 14, 21 and 28. Eleven of the team’s final 12 games will be played at the Stouffville Arena, including the Family Day finale with the Newmarket Hurricanes.

WhiStle Radio (102.9FM and whistleradio.ca) in Stouffville is broadcasting every Spirit game this season. Check out the full schedule and this year’s roster at: http://stouffvillespirit.pointstreaksites.com