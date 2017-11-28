Chamber Appoints New Executive Director

The Stouffville Chamber of Commerce has appointed Karen Wootton new Executive Director effective January 1, replacing Harry Renaud, who is retiring after holding the post for three years.

In announcing the transition, Chamber Chair Matt Roncadin said Ms. Wootton has been working closely with Mr. Renaud for the past two years and is very familiar with its membership, day-to-day details and its overall mandate. Mr. Renaud will remain associated with the Chamber

through his continued work in the advocacy arena.

“Ms. Wootton is an accomplished business woman with over 25 years experience in advertising and marketing,” said the Chamber announcement. “Her extensive knowledge and experience will be an asset to both the Chamber and its members. The Stouffville Chamber of Commerce sincerely thanks Harry Renaud for all of his work over the past three years and welcomes Karen Wootton into the role of Executive Director.”