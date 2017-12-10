Chamber Business Champions

The 12 Annual Stouffville Chamber of Commerce Business Recognition Awards were held November 14 at the Stouffville Legion. Dignitaries present included Minister Jane Philpott, Minister Helena Jaczek (pictured top row, second from right), Mayor Justin Altman and Council members. The winners were: Bloomington Cove Care Community – Best Large Business (front row) Janet Iwaszcsenklo, Jodi Rennie, Victoria Arthur, Katyln Carter, Vernon Abellera, Aster Pei,; (Back row – 2nd from left to 3rd from right,) Melodie Bissell/ Plan to Protect – Entrepreneur of the Year; Christian Blind Mission (cbm) – Best Not for Profit, Jill Bartley; Stouffville Academy of Music and Dance – Best Small Business, Lee and Tom Carter. Vargas Family Roofing (absent) were named Best New Business. Also pictured are Chamber Chair Matt Roncadin (back row far left) and master of ceremonies Jim Mason (top row far right).

Photo Credit:

Julie Williams Photo