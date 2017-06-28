Chamber Check Up

Banding Together to Cope with Business Vulnerability

By Harry Renaud, Executive Director, Stouffville Chamber of Commerce

Recently, I went through a hip replacement surgical procedure, which is pretty common these days. What struck me so clearly, however, was how vulnerable I was in my recovery and so perhaps are small businesses. I won’t bore you with the details of personal surgical recuperation but without a domestic partner it would have been extremely difficult and hence, one becomes or feels vulnerable.

As the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, my business is running the Chamber for the 254 Members. Yes, I do have assistance and a very competent board of directors, but they are all very busy running their own businesses and have an already full schedule of responsibilities. So who looks after my work in my prolonged absence?

We are a well-organized small team that could have been crippled without a proper support structure in place. My medical issues were not “significant” but the impact of my absence (internet notwithstanding) made parts of this small business somewhat vulnerable.

I thought the same things must occur for many Chamber Members who are small businesses. What do you do when there is a prolonged or unforeseen absence of the principal or key personnel from their business? Who does the selling? Who writes the cheques? Who is supervising? Who is planning? Yikes, is my business vulnerable?

It is not the mandate of the Chamber to mitigate vulnerability for members, but as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, one can overcome many of these potentially serious problems of vulnerability by meeting like-minded entrepreneurs who are able and willing to lend a hand with the issues that you need help with or are unable to address while absent or recuperating. Just like your home neighbourhood, where food arrives, help is offered and errands are completed, so to in the small business world, fellow entrepreneurs give of themselves to lend a hand so your business runs and the necessities are addressed. Lowered stress levels and limited distractions allow you to recuperate and recover properly.

Life in a small community, including business life, can counter vulnerability by having everyone pull together and support each other.

Saluting Strawberry Growers

The Chamber of Commerce will participate in the Stouffville Strawberry Festival once again as a salute to all the berry growers in Ontario and the employment they create.

See you at the Festival!