Chamber Check Up – Events in April

April promises to be a busy month for the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce.

April 5 will see the Chamber hold two crucial events at Spring Lakes Golf Club. The first is the 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will see the election of two directors to fill two vacant seats on the Board. Immediately following the AGM the Chamber is to host the Annual Mayor’s Dinner where Mayor Justin Altmann will speak about the future of Stouffville. The event includes a special presentation by President and CEO of Metrolinx, Mr. Bruce McCuaig, who will share with us the plans that Metrolinx has for improvements to the GO Transit service Stouffville line. In addition, Liam Kelly, a 20 year veteran of the Toronto comedy scene, takes the stage with a short stand up comedy routine.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend the dinner. Details and online registration are available on our website at: http://stouffvillechamber.ca/annual-mayors-dinner/

On April 26 the Chamber invites everyone in the community to attend a luncheon with special guest and Stouffville resident Jane Philpott, Federal Minister Health, at the Sleepy Hollow Golf & Country Club. This is a terrific opportunity to meet Minister Philpott, who will be speaking about innovation in healthcare. For all the details and to register for this event visit our website at: http://stouffvillechamber.ca/luncheon/

The Stouffville Chamber of Commerce is a dynamic not for profit association of businesses located in Whitchurch-Stouffville. Since its formation in 1977, it has supported member businesses by providing valuable business information, benefits and resources through networking opportunities and educational events.

Our membership continues to grow and currently sits at 245 members, representing a broad and diversified cross section of very talented individuals, large employers and business operations with very creative innovative ideas.

The Chamber is the voice of the Town’s business community and is committed to understanding and supporting both the ongoing growth of this community and business sustainability. The Chamber invites everyone to visit our website at: www.stouffvillechamber.ca to learn more about our organization and our members.

BY HARRY RENAUD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, STOUFFVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE