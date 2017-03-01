Chamber Check Up

THE CHAMBER IN THE COMMUNITY

There is an important relationship between the business oriented Chamber of Commerce and the Whitchurch-Stouffville community.

Business is the focus that drives economic development and employment in Stouffville, which contributes to our liveability. The Chamber emphasizes its value proposition to members by advocating on various issues ensuring that the community comes together for the common good. For example, the Chamber advocates to the responsible authorities for better broadband services in Stouffville, against hydro cost increases for business and consumers, and to Town Council to adopt a Code of Conduct.

The Chamber successfully appealed to Council in January to have the 2017 budget increased by $35,000 to market Stouffville to the appropriate industries about moving their business here. Putting Stouffville on the map for development will further enhance our community.

Industries change. We have all seen the disappearance of Kodak film, the smoke stack and the large dirty manufacturing plants. Today we are living in the fast paced clean technology world, the knowledge world, medical sciences and other industrial revolutions that have brought change; and while industrial and commercial activities change, communities do not.

Every community that thrives on strong community spirit or enviable liveability includes reasonable industrial and commercial activity within its borders. Such economic development stimulates employment, retail, restaurants, sports, recreation, culture, church and other important elements required to build a strong community. It supports living here. It supports playing here and even shopping here.

The Chamber is proud to be an active part of our community and is committed in its support and pursuit of the right ingredients necessary to produce and maintain a healthy vibrant community. In Stouffville, we are very fortunate to have all the physical assets to make our municipality one of the most desirable. What we need is to orchestrate all the parts into a common good.

In recognition of this endeavour, the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Mayor’s Dinner on April 5, where Mayor Justin Altmann will present his update on the planned developments for Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Everyone in our community is invited! Pre-registration is required and can be done online by visiting: http://stouffvillechamber.ca/annual-mayors-dinner/ or by calling our office: (905) 642-4227

BY HARRY RENAUD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, STOUFFVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE