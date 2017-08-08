You Can Nominate This Year’s Business Winners

Community organizations are invited to promote their events on the new Chamber Message Centre located at the GO Station.

BY HARRY RENAUD, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, STOUFFVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Baseball has an expression – ‘the dog days of August’- which is used to describe the long grind of the season if your team is not a contender. Rookies sometimes crumble under the strain of such a long season and veterans tire. Some businesses get that feeling during the slow holiday summer months wondering if customers will return and business will pickup.

The Chamber also feels the effects of ‘dog days’ as we too slow down in the height of summer vacations. This effect is however short lived as the excitement of planning our fall events takes over in late August, followed by a sudden increase in business activity right after Labour Day.

Once again the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce will be recognizing the best of the best of local businesses at the ‘Annual Business Recognition Awards’ in November. The Chamber is currently asking the community and businesses to help by nominating local business(es) that you believe to be exceptional and worthy of being recognized as the best in their class. Any business that is located within the municipality of Whitchurch-Stouffville or is a member in good standing with the Stouffville Chamber is eligible. The deadline for nominations is Friday August 18th. All of the details and the nomination form can be found on our website visit: www.stouffvillechamber.ca

For many of our members, being part of the Chamber not only provides them with excellent networking opportunities, but also instills in them a sense of civic pride and community involvement. Small towns like Stouffville have at their core a spirit that is a combination of people, community outreach and business successes. The Chamber fosters that combination by promoting economic development for the good of all citizens.

By pulling together as a community and shopping locally we will all be able to make it through the dog days of August.

Promote Your Community Event on Our New Message Centre

A new outdoor Message Centre was installed at the Go Train station by the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce in commemoration of Canada’s 150th Birthday and as a contribution to the revitalization of Main Street Stouffville. Space on the Message Centre is available to any Stouffville community organization to promote their events. If any organization is interested in promoting a community event they should contact our office at (905) 642-4227