Champion of the Chicken Squawk

Pat DiPede is presented with a bouquet by Whitchurch-Stouffville Public Library C.E.O. Carolyn Nordheimer-James at Stouffville Reads 2017 held October 19 at Willow Springs Winery. Ms DiPede, a teacher at Stouffville District Secondary School, was voted the winner out of six community champions for her presentation on behalf of her chosen book, ‘Listen to the Squawking Chicken’ by Elaine Lui. The event was a fundraiser for the library’s current expansion project.

Photo Credit: Bruce Stapley Photo