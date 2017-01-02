Christmas shift a labour of love for dedicated few

By Hannelore Volpe

We may not often think about it but there are people here in Town who are working for us while we enjoy this festive season.

What do they have to say about working over the holidays?

I was expecting some private grumbling, but instead found people pulling together to provide essential services and a touch of humanity for us.

At Parkview Home, friendly receptionists greet people visiting the seniors’ facility and find the annual Christmas Day lunch to be a special time. Personal support workers, dietary staff, housekeeping and laundry staff and others also work to meet the residents’ needs on Christmas Day.

“A lot of families appreciate us being here at the reception desk to answer their questions”, observed receptionist Mehj Habib. This was the first year she worked Christmas Day evening instead of the morning. That meant some negotiating with her young daughters, Sehr, who is 11, and eight-year-old Aiyla, who are used to the family opening Christmas gifts mid-afternoon after Ms. Habib gets home from work.

Part-time Parkview receptionist Tia Lange is a Grade 12 Stouffville District Secondary School student who doesn’t mind working over the holidays. “Everyone is very festive and very happy in this environment during Christmas time,” she said.

“We try to make Christmas as special as we can in the home”, said Parkview administrator Ms.Terry Collins. “Some of the staff really look forward to working Christmas. We really are part of the residents’ families.”

At the Whitchurch-Stouffville Fire Department, it’s a quieter time of year since many people are at home with their families and friends and businesses are closed for the day. But that doesn’t mean the fire fighters at the Ballantrae and Stouffville stations can just put up their feet and relax. You still need them showing up at your door if there is an emergency. They do try to make it a festive time though. This close-knit brotherhood and sisterhood are attuned to helping each other. As an example, Fire Chief Rob McKenzie recalled his own experience as a young fire fighter. He would often come to work earlier to cover parts of colleagues’ shifts so they could spend Christmas mornings with their families.

For the past few years, the fire fighters have been able to enjoy a turkey dinner on Christmas Day at the fire hall as part of the almost 500 such meals delivered to people all over Stouffville. It takes about 100 volunteers, organized by Ward 2 Councillor Maurice Smith and his wife Jane, to put on this annual Stouffville Christmas Dinner. With turkeys cooked ahead of time and pies baked, volunteers take over a hall at East Ridge Evangelical Missionary Church in the wee hours of Christmas morning. They continue to prepare the vegetables, cut up the turkeys and pies and assemble the festive meals.

“This is our way of being part of the community,” said Pastor Tim Soukup, “opening our building allowing people to come in the night before and prepare food.”

Long-time Christmas dinner volunteers Suze and Doug Joyce used to start around 2 a.m. but have ramped that back to 4 a.m. Assembling almost 500 Christmas dinners encompasses both ingenuity and drama. One year, Mr. Joyce constructed a forceful potato masher with a metal baseball bat as a handle. Another time, one of the turkeys, cooking away in the large ovens of a local restaurant, caught fire. The mom of the 17-year-old volunteer overseeing the big birds got a distress call pronto.

Among Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville staff there is also a festive feeling. But that doesn’t mean they can just lock the doors and shut down their cell phones. “We need to be there if any critical or emergency situation arises that the public needs to know about,” said Glenn Jackson, the town’s Corporate Communications Specialist. Noted Tamara Carlson, the town’s Customer Service Manager, “it is a time of year where residents generally tend to show more patience, are more forgiving, and are outwardly thankful for the personal service that they are receiving. It makes us feel that much more valued and appreciated.”

-30-