Free event offers a meal, clothing, services and joy to those in need

Christina Assenza stands surrounded by items donated for Community with Heart, a free event she is organizing for the evening of March 5 at the Stouffville Legion.

By Kinjal Dagli Shah

Christina Assenza is a mother of three young kids and a top-notch caterer.

But through her busy schedule, she made time for something more: A free event on March 5 at the Stouffville Legion to give to those in need.

“Community with Heart is a free event where those in need in our community can come to one place and enjoy a hot meal, enjoy some company and leave with various items such as clothes, shoes, books, toys, toiletries and much more. There will be a craft area for kids, free haircuts, coffee and hot chocolate will be served as well,” said Christina, who volunteered for many years at a similar event in Newmarket. “I loved the concept of it and wanted to bring the idea to life in my home town.”

Christina chose the timing with a specific reasoning in mind. “I believe it is good to give all year around. Holiday giving is amazing, and we all love doing it but after the hustle and bustle and pressure of the holidays, there is a lull. February and March are tough months for some, so why not spread the love then,” she explained.

The idea behind the event is to create a non-judgmental environment where members of the community can come together and help each other out. “I want guests, young and old, to feel comfortable, have a nice meal, enjoy some company and be worry-free for a night,” said Christina. “I also hope to do this once a year at this time and make it bigger and better each year.”

Christina saw an enormous response from the community as soon as she spread the word on social media. A Facebook page she created immediately grew to over 350 members and boxes of donations started showing up at her door along with pledges of time and other help that she will need to successfully organise the event.

“I definitely would not be able to pull this event off without the help of this amazing community we live in and people who have stepped up to make this happen. I have local sponsors who have generously donated monetary gifts and large items to the event, a dental hygienist onsite providing information and giving out toothbrushes, a financial advisor, amazing volunteers who have stepped up and all the residents in the community who have donated items. I have also partnered up with a local school for a ‘socks and soap event’, and City Street Outreach, a charity organization, is donating underwear.”

Christina points to a quote from Dr. Seuss to say how working together is key. “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”