Comparative Cultures – Troll This

Troll This!

By Kinjal Dagli-Shah, Stouffville Free Press

I feel like I have finally arrived on the Internet, thanks to a recent encounter with a troll. As is common with new-age journalism, I posted a crowd sourcing request for an article on Remembrance Day (printed in this issue) and soon enough, ‘Mrs. Troll’ appeared with a comment I must remember.

In response to my question to the community, asking residents if they did anything commemorative for Remembrance Day, Mrs Troll asked me to “get off my butt” and “go to the care homes” to find my stories. She urged me to “find those gems your (sic) looking for and stop getting people to do your job for you.” To be fair, her ill-worded advice has a grain of truth. When I started working as an intern at a daily national newspaper, in 2001, we often scoured the streets, knocked on doors, took notes at the scene of the crime, talked to multiple sources and came to office to file our stories. Any journalist worth their word would have done this. Daily reporters still do it.

But the Internet, the very medium of the trolls, has made journalism a tad efficient, and dare I say, easier. Mrs Troll, easy doesn’t mean half-hearted or lazy. It does not mean we don’t conduct interviews, fact-check and do research before putting out a story that you probably read online, the very reason print publications are going out of business. We don’t ask you to “get off your butt” and go buy a quality newspaper because, unlike you, we understand it’s convenient and easy. We just work around your convenience without doubting your integrity as a reader.

The Internet has made it easier, and sometimes is the only option, to find sources. Imagine going door to door and standing outside people’s homes asking if they have a special connection with an event, or if they would like to talk about demolition of a totem pole that stood outside a Stouffville school. I imagine people would think I’m trying to sell them something or worse, report me to the police. I’m not undermining the power of a good story that results from an at-the-scene experience but Mrs Troll, I implore you to understand that one of the first things I learned in journalism school, and later on the job, is discerning the significance of a story with a certain judiciousness. The Internet has also enabled and empowered journalists to produce more work and better features so that you have plenty to read.

Mrs Troll, I deleted your comment soon after but saved the text for posterity and proof that I, too, was once trolled. Lest I forget.