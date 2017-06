Cruisin’ on a Tuesday Nite

Tuesday Cruise Nite is back again at the Stouffville Legion this summer. Gord Calleja (centre) shows off his 1935 Ford Pick Up 427 to WhiStle FM’s Jim Steen (far left), Bob Pritchard, Sue Court and Scott Stevens (kneeling). The weekly event showcases classic vehicles with sponsor WhiStle FM providing live coverage.

Rick Callaghan Photo