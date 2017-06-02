Dream-Like Exhibit Leaves You ‘Shadow Dancing with a Ghost’

By Chai Duncan, Latcham Gallery Curator

The Latcham Gallery is very excited to present Revel, a large-scale installation by Toronto based artist Ed Pien.

Revel is like a dream you become immersed in upon entering the gallery. Light projected through a large transparent spiral structure enables you to catch glimpses of a figure in silhouette, the shadow of a young woman who gently attends to floating objects resembling tiny houses and buildings, all within a cloud of organic forms appearing upon the gallery wall. As you move deeper into the space you literally become part of the scene, leaving you feeling as if you are shadow dancing with a ghost.

Ed Pien has been making his mark with many different media and upon many different surfaces and supports for several decades. What once manifested itself on paper with pencil, pastel and paint has evolved into intricate cut-out works on paper, metal and other materials often turned into installations that fill entire rooms. For Revel, Pien has created an eight-foot high, clear Mylar, spiralling screen meticulously cut into a jungle of branches and organic forms. Several 3D sculptural forms nested within a web of lines suspended from the ceiling at the center of the screen cast their own shadows. The entire tableau is then illuminated by a video projection which plays out on the gallery walls.

Pien’s multi layered installation is a meditation on the way the past can haunt our present, a response to his experience working with immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers overseas. The shadow of the young woman handles the house forms as though she might be playing with them, perhaps remembering her childhood home far away. But she is also considering the structures carefully as though she is thinking about the new home she will create.

This poignant and hypnotic exhibition is on until July 1 with an artist talk and reception on June 22 at 7p.m. Everyone is welcome.