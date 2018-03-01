Dynamic Projection Upgrade for 19 on the Park

The newly installed High Definition Digital Cinema Projection system at 19 on the Park has seen the screen size increased from 150 to 375 square feet.

19 on the Park’s movie screening technology has received a facelift.

Movie goers will be pleasantly surprised to see that the previous projection system installed in 2009 has been replaced with an upgraded projector, state-of-the-art sound system and screen. Films will be shown with a High Definition Digital Cinema Projection system that includes a full surround sound system.

“I can’t get over the difference this system has made in the clarity of picture and even the sound,” said cultural facility supervisor Ashley Chappell. “Stouffville residents have been asking for bigger, better and more current movies for a long time and that’s what we’re going to give them.”

With a cost of approximately $70,000, the new system was installed by the winning bidder ProjecTech Entertainment – a company that installs cinemas for IMAX and other large commercial theatres. The installation process included placing small microphones on all seats to ensure uniform sound quality in all areas. The screen measures 25 feet wide by 15 feet tall, more than double the size of the previous screen. The wall had to be reinforced to support it.

Ms Chappell expressed her relief that Town Council voted in support of the funding for the project, which should draw more people to patronize the Downtown Stouffville business area. “Council knows that residents want more to do in Town, and hopefully adding more film screenings and newer titles will encourage residents to shop locally, grab dinner in town and head to the movies.”

The new blockbuster films, including TIFF flicks, began at the end of February. Movie goers are advised to check www.19onthepark.ca for listings.