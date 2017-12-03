Dynamic Songwriting Duo to Link Up On Stage

Ron Sexsmith and Carl Dixon scheduled for 2018 season opener at 19 on the Park

Prolific Canadian singer/songwriters Ron Sexsmith (left) and Carl Dixon will perform together for the first time when they appear at 19 on the Park February 10.

Photo Credit:

Photo courtesy the Lebovic Centre for Arts & Entertainment – 19 on the Park

By Ashley Chappell, Cultural Facility Supervisor, the Lebovic Centre for Arts & Entertainment – 19 on the Park

What happens when two renowned songwriters hit the stage in a first time performance together?

Magic.

19 on the Park has managed to land both Ron Sexsmith and Carl Dixon for the season opener on February 10th. These two artists have each, in their own right, became notorious songwriters and performers – but they have never done a show together until now.

Ron Sexsmith has been a prolific songwriter, boasting 13 albums to date with a roster of impressive artists and producers on every single one. Ron has also performed on the stages of greats such as Elvis Costello, Leonard Cohen, and most recently was on tour as the special guest with Bare Naked Ladies. But you will likely know his songs more than his performance career. They have been recorded and performed by stars such as Michael Bublé, Feist, K.D. Lang and Rod Steward including the famed hit Secret Heart. His work has been recognized with 12 Juno nominations, and three Juno wins including Songwriter of the year in 2005 and Adult Alternative Album of the Year in 2014.

“I think my sound has always been a combination of the folk singers and British Invasion artists I’ve always admired,” said Ron. “At this point, it’s just second nature for me to write short, melodic songs that say everything you want to say.”

Carl Dixon is a perfect match on stage for Ron. After three decades touring with mega rock stars such as Coney Hatch and April Wine and eight years as the lead singer of The Guess Who, Carl knows what it takes to make a memorable song. His songwriting has been featured on numerous rock albums, feature films and TV shows. In fact, eight out of the 10 songs on Coney Hatch’s 1982 debut album were written or co-written by Carl, who had this to say about his musical motivations. “For me, being a musician was never about trying to get girls or be popular; it was always about trying to re-create that thrill that great music gave to me.”

The two legends, who are close friends off stage, will share the stage for the first time in public for an intimate evening at 19 on the Park. Join them to hear the stories behind the songs, and meet the creative men behind the stories.

Tickets are on sale now for the February 10th show at 8pm. Visit www.19onthePark.ca or call the box office at 905-640-2322 to get yours now.