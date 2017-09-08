EVENTS FOR SEPTEMBER

UP AND COMING

The Stouffville Free Press welcomes community event listings from non-profit groups and organizations. Please send a brief synopsis of upcoming events by email to stouffvillefreepress@bell.net or call 905-640-3733. The deadline for the October issue is Sept. 15. For event updates visit stouffville.com.

Sept. 6: 9-10 a.m. weekly: WS Walks led by town fitness staff. Poles and free pedometers for participants. Call 905-642-7529 ext. 5328 for details.

Sept. 7: 7 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Tiff movie Rumble: The Indians Who Saved the World.

Sept. 9: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Motorfest at Teva grounds, 5691 Main St. with more than 1,200 classic and custom vehicles. Rain date Sept. 16.

Sept. 10: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: York Durham Heritage Railway Grandparents’ Day rides between Stouffville and Uxbridge. Visit ydhr.ca/train/grandparents-day for details and tickets.

Sept. 15: 8 a.m. at Meadowbrook Golf Club: Power Hour Breakfast hosted by the Stouffville Chamber of Commerce with guests MP Jane Philpott, MPP Helena Jaczek and Mayor Justin Altmann. Register at 905-642-4227.

Sept. 15: 5-9 p.m. at Memorial Park: Food Truck Frenzy with live entertainment and foods from 20 vendors.

Sept. 16: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Altmann farm, 5601 Bethesda Rd.: Community Corn Roast and BBQ hosted by the 55 Plus Club includes vendors, petting zoo, horse drawn wagon rides, live entertainment. Seniors will receive a free ticket for hot dog, corn and water. Rain date is Sept. 23.

Sept. 17: 10 a.m.-5:15 p.m.: York Durham Heritage Railway Teddy Bear train rides between Stouffville and Uxbridge. Visit ydhr.ca/train/teddy-bear-trains for details.

Sept. 17: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Stouffville Legion, 150 Mostar St.: Ladies Auxiliary Country Breakfast. Tickets are $8 for adults $4 for children at the door. Everyone welcome.

Sept. 17: Noon at Memorial Park: Registration and warm-up for Terry Fox Run which starts at 1 p.m. For details visit terryfox.org/run.

Sept. 18: 7:30 p.m. at Latcham Hall: Stouffville Garden Club meeting features Wolfe Bonham on The History and Art of Dry Stone Walling.

Sept. 19: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Tiff movie A Quiet Passion.

Sept. 20: Noon at Latcham Hall: 55 Plus Club hosts Taste of the West Lunch with western theme and entertainment. Tickets are $15 and on sale at the club until Sept. 15.

Sept. 23: 8-10 p.m.: 19 on the Park presents The Fitzgeralds. Call 905-640-2322 for details.

Sept. 24: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Stouffville Legion Indoor Yard Sale. 150 Mostar St. $25.00 per table. Please register. www.stouffvillelegion.ca

Sept. 24: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Ontario SPCA: Friends for Life Walk fundraiser. For details visit calendar.townofws.ca.

Sept. 24: 1-3:30 p.m. at The Tipsy Cow 6298 Main St.: York/Durham Fingerstyle Guitar Association open stage and jam session. Visual artists can set up easels and sketch or paint while enjoying the music. Free admission. Visit Facebook.com/YRFGA for details.

Sept. 27: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at 19 on the Park: Tiff documentary Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story.

Setp. 30: 1-4 p.m.: Stouffville Legion Freedom Jam. 150 Mostar St. Please check our website. www.stouffvillelegion.ca

Sept. 30: 7:30 p.m. at Uxbridge Music Hall: Quartetto Gelato performs romantic ballads, gypsy dances and light operatic arias along with a Cirque du Soleil acrobat and oboe player as part of the Celebration of the Arts. Visit celebrationofthearts.ca for details.