Expanded Service Comes to Stouffville GO Train Line

Weekly GO Train trips along Stouffville corridor double from 85 to 170

Stouffville GO Train users will find it easier to go to and from Toronto with the addition of 17 new weekday trips between Union Station and either Unionville or Lincolnville stations.

Photo Credit: Bruce Stapley Photo

By Bruce Stapley, Stouffville Free Press

GO Train service just got better for Stouffville commuters, students and people looking for hassle free access to the Toronto area on weekdays.

Starting June 26, new train trips were to begin running approximately every hour in both directions during the midday and evening periods from Monday to Friday between Unionville GO Station and Union Station. In addition, there was to be one new morning and late evening weekday train trip between Lincolnville GO Station and Union Station, and two existing train trips were to be extended from Unionville GO Station to Lincolnville GO Station. In total, there will be 17 new train trips per weekday, doubling the total number of weekly train trips from 85 to170 along the Stouffville GO corridor.

Expanding service along the Stouffville GO corridor will support GO Regional Express Rail (RER). GO RER will provide faster and more frequent service across the GO network and is the largest commuter rail project in Canada.

Oak Ridges-Markham MPP Helena Jazcek said the expanded service will be welcomed by commuters, students and citizens in Stouffville and across York Region. “Increasing train service between Unionville GO Station and Union Station in Toronto will help make the commute to and from work, school and appointments quicker than ever before,” said Dr. Jaczek.

“Commuters have been asking for all-day GO service on the Stouffville GO line,” said Markham-Unionville MPP Michael Chan. “This and other future improvements will better connect people in the region to the entire GO network.”

Metrolinx President and CEO John Jensen said the increased service will result in greater convenience and less traffic tie ups. “Bringing new all-day GO train service to the Stouffville GO line will give people more ways to connect with the things that matter,” said Mr. Jensen. “We are building up our GO train service to bring more convenient and reliable transit, more relief from congestion, and more growth and prosperity to our entire region.”

By 2025, planned GO Train service on the Stouffville GO line under the GO RER program is to include two-way service every 15 minutes or better between Union Station and Unionville, two-way service every 60 minutes or better between Union Station and Mt. Joy during the midday and evening periods of weekdays and on weekends. The plan also offers peak-period, peak-direction service on weekdays at frequencies of roughly every 20 minutes or better between Union Station and Lincolnville. The entire line will also be electrified.