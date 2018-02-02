Exquisite Art Exhibition, Juried Art Show at Latcham Gallery

Linda Martinello, Sui Sassi, oil and graphite on drafting film, 2017

BY ELISA COISH, CURATOR, THE LATCHAM GALLERY

Città Rinata, a solo exhibition of new works by Toronto-based artist Linda Martinello, is running until February 24 at the Latcham Gallery. This new series is based on her time spent in the ancient city of Matera in Southern Italy, a region that is home to a complex district of cave dwellings and is one of the oldest continually inhabited sites in the world. Martinello combines oil and graphite on drafting film to create exquisite layered composites of colour and texture to capture the sensation and experience of discovery.

We are also eagerly anticipating submissions for the 2018 Annual Juried Show. This is one of the community’s favourite exhibitions of the year where recent original artwork by dozens of artists is selected and presented in a group exhibition. We are looking for submissions in all media by Ontario-based artists. All works must be dropped off in person at the Gallery between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday, March 5. The exhibition runs from March 10 – April 28. Submissions will be assessed by a jury of three art professionals and $750 in awards will be presented. For complete details please drop by the gallery to pick up an entry form or visit www.latchamgallery.ca to download a pdf of the form.

Enjoy a ‘little’ Big Night Out at the Gallery

You are invited to sip, taste, bid and mingle at the Latcham Gallery’s ‘little’ Big Night Out – an evening of sparkling conversation, contemporary artwork and entertainment. The event features tiny tastings and sweet bite from local restaurants and a cash bar with a selection of wine, beer and signature cocktails. It takes place March 3 starting at 7:30 p.m.

An art auction will feature small-scale works of art generously donated by Ontario artists. Guests can bid on exciting items and experiences in the silent auction including a spectacular piece of jewellery from Barthau Jewellers.

Proceeds from the night will support the Gallery’s exhibition and education programming.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased through the Gallery at 6240 Main St. or by phone at 905-640-8954.

The Latcham Gallery is located at 6240 Main Street, Stouffville. Phone: 905-640-8954.

Email: info@latchamgallery.ca