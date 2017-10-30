Veteran Stouffville Artisan to Host Craft Show

Lynn Broughton displays a sampling of the creations from the Fall/Christmas Craft and Gift Show she is hosting in her rural home November 4 and 5.

Photo Credit: Bruce Stapley Photo

By Bruce Stapley

After three decades of exhibiting her artistic creations at events across the GTA, Stouffville artisan Lynn Broughton has decided to host her own show.

Ms Broughton is teaming up with a quintet of fellow crafters to present the Fall/Christmas Artisan Craft and Gift Show November 4 and 5 at her rural Whitchurch-Stouffville property.

“This will be my first show that is not affiliated with a major organized event,” said Ms Broughton, noting that she has been exhibiting in one of Canada’s largest artisan Christmas shows in Toronto for many years.

Ms Broughton’s hand made creations include primitive stitcheries, dolls, and country accessories, many of which are her own originals while others are inspired by works she has seen. “I’ve been sewing for many years, it lets me use the more artsy side of my brain to design and create unique pieces,” said Ms Broughton. “I enjoy creating dolls, Santas, stitcheries and accessories. They are all stained/aged to look much older and worn than they actually are.”

Among those joining Ms. Broughton for the show is wood crafter Peter Service, who repurposes and ‘upcyles’ old objects such as lamps and furniture. Michele Mitchell will display her own hooked wool rugs, wall hangings and pillows. Quilted items by Betty Service include placemats, table runners, hot plates and specialty bags. Julie Lew is to present her themed-based men’s shirts from her company, Shirt Faced. Patti Service offers a selection of knitted sweaters, hats and socks.

The show, which is to be held at 3151 Aurora Road, just east of Warden Ave., runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. November 4 and 5.