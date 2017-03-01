Federal Grant for Mobile Trailer Fund

Diane Ward sets to cut the celebratory cake, while Tyler Barker (seated, right) was among friends and elected officials gathered when King Vaughan MP Deb Schulte (sixth from left) presented the $50,000 grant that enabled the Town’s mobile washroom trailer fund to reach its $150,000 target.

Stouffville’s Shaene Armstrong hands an empty bottle for Ethan to sort at the Bottle Shed, a project that sees special needs people put the cash they receive for the bottles from the Beer Store towards charities.

On February 17 our MP Jane Philpott announced that the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville has received $50,000 through the federal Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF). This funding will assist with the construction of a mobile washroom trailer that will enable Canadians with disabilities to fully participate in community events, such as festivals and fairs.

I have been on a journey to raise funds for this facility. I have met individuals so full of love and excitement for life they are inspiring. Whitchurch Stouffville should be proud of how it has responded to our initiative. Our town said ‘You find the money, we will look after the care and rental of the accessibility trailer’.

Derek Bunn, Wilf Morley and I set about raising funds with enormous help from the Mayor’s wedding last summer. Many employees of the town encouraged us to keep going. Council unanimously endorsed the plan to house the trailer and open a bank account. Micole Rubinoff helped fill out the application for the federal grant, a huge job. Everyone at the front desk has worked to accept and bank money and do receipts. They have been so helpful.

At the February 17 celebration was Tyler Barker, who lives in a wheelchair and refuses to be held captive. He gets out to enjoy life, but he is also determined to make life better for others. Tyler helped me realize the need for we able bodied people to help those who may not be as able. They deserve a chance to live too.

Another lesson I learned through this is don’t give up. It may seem to be a long climb up the difficult hill, with people promising to help, but not doing anything, but keep working. I have met so many loving people on this journey. How blessed I am.

Many of us have no idea what it would be like to have someone in our family who has special needs. Of course there can be different causes; stroke, birth or injury that caused them to need help.

What a shame if they can’t get out and enjoy themselves. I am aware there are people who don’t think someone with special needs should even be out in the community, let alone learning skills. But the smile on anyone’s face as something is accomplished is enough reward.

I was unaware of the programs that are offered by a variety of groups. Did you know about the coffee shop on Hwy. 48 south of Major Mackenzie Dr. east side called Wayne’s Cup? There, special needs folks can learn the restaurant trade, how to clean, accepting payment and most importantly, they can offer something to society.

There is a group in Gormley called the Bottle Shed that collects liquor, wine bottles and beer cans, sorts them and redeems them for cash at the Beer Store. They donate the money to charity, and learn important life skills. You could take your bottles over to Gormley, south side, just west of Woodbine. There is a sign and a porch on which things can be left. When I visited Bottle Shed, Ethan was working on sorting sizes as the Beer Store pays different amounts. His smile and charm made me fall in love with him and I hope his future is as full of those smiles.

There is a group in Ballantrae who meet once a week to learn to cook. They hope to get jobs in a restaurant using what they are learning. Some of these groups are in need of space, ideally on a bus route. If you know of anywhere, please let the town Leisure Services know.

We have construction started at our Leisure Centre, and did you know it is already equipped with a fully accessible washroom with a hoist? This may encourage you or someone you know to use the facility.