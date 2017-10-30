Feed your Christmas spirit at Home for Christmas House Tour

This year’s Home for Christmas House Tour will see seven homes decorated in a Holiday Season motif, with the tour starting at Willow Springs Winery.

By Hannelore Volpe, Stouffville Free Press

Visit seven delightfully decorated local homes and a winery on the seventh annual Stouffville’s Home for Christmas House Tour November 3rd and 4th.

You can start the tour at Willow Springs Winery, decorated this year for Canada’s 150th anniversary. Tour hours are from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday evening with a cocktail party, raffles and shopping, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with refreshments and shopping at the winery.

It takes about a year for a bevy of talented local designers to gather the ideas and materials for the annual house tour. Hot trends this year include the Scandinavian look with its simplified lines, and metal decor in copper and pink. Birch branches, red, rustic and back-to-nature themes remain strong, not to mention lots of snowflakes, small lights and big signs.

The popular self-directed tour typically draws from 600 to 800 people. Since its inception the event has raised $155,000 to help support two important charities. The Jennifer Ashleigh Children’s Charity helps seriously ill children and their families with funding for specialized care, medical treatments, hospital and household costs and more. The ABLE Network inspires adults with intellectual disabilities to reach their full potential

through access to better living and employment. Last year’s tour raised $40,000.

The cost for Friday’s Twilight Tour is $35, while the Saturday tour is $25.

Willow Springs Winery is located at 5572 Bethesda Rd. in Stouffville.

You can purchase tickets for cash at Candlelight and Memories, Red

Bulb Espresso Bar and Canadian Tire in Stouffville, Kate’s Garden in

Markham. Or buy on-line using Paypal: stouffvillechristmashometour.ca