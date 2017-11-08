Film From tiff

Special to the Stouffville Free Press

Menashe: 96% on Rotten Tomatoes: PG: Drama

Deep in the heart of New York’s ultra-orthodox Hasidic Jewish community, Menashe, playing November 7 at 2 and 7 p.m. at 19 on the Park, sees a kind, hapless grocery store clerk struggle to make ends meet and responsibly parent his young son, Rieven, following his wife’s death. Tradition prohibits Menashe from raising his son alone, so Rieven’s strict uncle adopts him, leaving Menashe heartbroken. Meanwhile, though Menashe seems to bungle every challenge in his path, his rabbi grants him one special week with Rieven before his wife’s memorial. It’s his chance to prove himself a suitable man of faith and fatherhood, and restore respect among his doubters.

Churchill: 70% on Rotten Tomatoes: PG: Drama

Screening on November 16, ‘ Churchill’ focuses on the mounting tensions for the beleaguered British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (Brian Cox) in the days leading up to infamous Allied D-Day landings in Normandy, France in June, 1944. Fearful of repeating his deadly mistakes from World War I in the Battle of Gallipoli, exhausted by years of war, plagued by depression and obsessed with his historical destiny, Churchill is reluctant to embark on the large-scale campaign, one that the entire war effort hinges upon. Clashing with his Allied political opponents U.S. General Dwight D. Eisenhower (John Slattery) and British Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery (Julian Wadham), the troubled Churchill receives support and devotion from his wife, the brilliant and unflappable Clementine Churchill (Miranda Richardson). With her strength and shrewdness, “Clemmie” halts Winston’s physical, mental spiritual collapse and inspires him on to greatness.

The Divine Order: NR: Art House & International, Drama

In The Divine Order, Nora is a young housewife and mother who live with her husband and two sons in a quiet Swiss village in 1971. Here little is known about the social upheavals of the 1968 movement. The village and family peace, however, dwindles as Nora begins to work for women’s voting rights. Showing November 22 at 2:00 and 7:00 pm.