FILMS FROM tiff

Three Hot August Offerings

A Man Called Ove, a Swedish comedy and Oscar nominated film, plays on the 19 on the Park screen Thursday August 3 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Stepping from the pages of Fredrik Backman’s international best-selling novel, Ove is an isolated retiree and the angry neighbour next door who spends his days enforcing block association rules and visiting his wife’s grave. Enter a boisterous young family next door who accidentally flattens Ove’s mailbox while moving in and earning his special brand of ire. Yet from this inauspicious beginning an unlikely friendship forms and we come to understand Ove’s past happiness and heartbreaks. What emerges is a heart warming tale of unreliable first impressions and the gentle reminder that life is sweeter when it’s shared.

A Man Called Ove is rated PG-13, and scores 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

In The Sense of an Ending, playing at 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesday August 9, 19 on the Park welcomes you to survey Tony Webster (Jim Broadbent), a man who leads a reclusive and quiet existence until long buried secrets from his past force him to face the flawed recollections of his younger self, the truth about his first love (Charlotte Rampling) and the devastating consequences of decisions made a lifetime ago.

The Sense of an Ending is rated PG-13, scoring 73% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Thursday August 24th will showcase the international drama, Frantz at 2 and 7pm. Set in Germany and France in the immediate aftermath of the First World War. Frantz recalls the mourning period that follows great national tragedies as seen through the eyes of the war’s “lost generation”. Rated 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and winner of Best Cinematography at the César Awards, Frantz will be shown in French and German with English subtitles. Rated PG-13.