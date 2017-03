The Phillippines was the featured country at this year’s World Day of Prayer Ecumenical Service held at Christ Church March 3. Stouffville resident Doris Prentice (second from left beside husband Ken) and her niece Alvie Jane were among the Filipinos taking part in the service. Markham-Stouffville MP Jane Philpott (third from the right) was among those in attendance. Hope Franklin (second from right) and Cathy Tubb were part of the organizing committee.