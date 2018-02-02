From the Heart

Town’s bigheartedness on display once again

I was lucky to be asked to help at the Whitchurch-Stouffville Toy Drive over the Holiday Season and I am in awe for two reasons. One is the amount of generosity in this town. There were 24 eight foot tables piled high with every toy you can imagine. Some kind volunteers had already sorted the mountain into separate categories and marked 80 cartons with codes. Each family was given a number, toys were marked ‘male’ or ‘female’, and then the appropriate age for each gift was marked as well.

The other reason I am in awe is the size of the job. Every toy was sorted and placed in view for us to make up the packages. After we walked around with the wish list, allocating gifts asked for where ever possible, we then gave gifts we hoped just right for each child. Sometimes we gave a craft or a book or puzzle to someone we didn’t know, hoping this might nurture something in that child. While the toys were all stored in one room at the Town Offices, another room held clothes. I found it tough when the only thing asked for was a coat or hat and mitts. But it was fun guessing what else they might like to make a larger pile under the tree. Out in the back were stacks of bins of food that we sent to the food bank. This town is full of heart – good work Whitchurch-Stouffville!

A few of us were invited to the Golden Years Club Christmas dinner. We learned about this group of very welcoming individuals who share a space with the 55 Plus Club. They are Tamil and celebrated Christmas with some readings, beautiful dances and singing, and then a delicious meal. Many don’t drive and are stuck in their homes while grandchildren are at school. They must be very lonely. I would love to find a way for anyone who wants to be able to get to the club to enjoy the company of others.

I was also asked to walk in the Santa Claus Parade, collecting letters for Santa. We walked just in front of Santa’s sleigh and had so much fun enjoying the excited little faces. We sent the letters to the post office and one mom was worried that she hadn’t put a stamp on her letter. I assured her, Santa would get it.

Another wonderful activity that took place once again here in Town was the special Christmas dinner that so many volunteers helped to serve on Christmas Day. Such a heart warming event to those who need to know how much we all care about them.

While the Christmas season is just a memory now, I like to think good news celebrated is important at anytime. Well done Stouffville. Once again you helped make many people’s Christmas special.