From the Heart – The Knights of Natty

From the Heart

Lemonville’s Dapper Dans are the Knights of Natty

The men of Lemonville United Church were dressed in their finery at ‘A Sort of Fashion Show’. Among those taking part were Bill Fritz and Arthur Critchley (pic 1), ‘Donald Trump’, also known as John Duffield (pic 2), Allen Hodgson and Bob Curgenven (pic 3), Dave McMullen and Don Zwicker (pic 4), Dave Rae (pic 5), and the entire ensemble (pic 6).

By Diane Ward

Stouffville Free Press

It was an extraordinary event, historical or hysterical I’m not sure which, when the men of Lemonville United Church put on the first annual ‘Sort of Fashion Show’ recently.

The group of male fashion plates ranged from grade four to grade 65 including Mayor Justin Altmann. We laughed from the beginning to the end; all of our models performed like veteran showmen. Our organist Arthur Critchley was dressed in British fashion; we had formal wear, student clothing, worker’s garb, farmer’s outfits and of course hunting and fishing duds. Do you know that a VOMP is a vest of many pockets, a must for the sports enthusiast?

Brian Cox offered a dialogue throughout, and encouraged us to put money in the donation pots. We donated $870.00 to the Canada Food Grains Bank and Street Health. As we recently lost Lois McGinn, a dedicated worker from our congregation who also was passionate about helping those less fortunate folks who live on the streets, we dedicated some of the funds in her memory. The Food Grains Bank donations are multiplied by five by the Federal Government and the money goes to local farmers in countries in need to support them and to help feed their citizens. Our local agricultural folks donate seed labour and equipment, enabling us to sell the crop to earn the dollars needed. This year’s donations to Canada Food Grains Bank are valued at $37,000 including the subsidy.

Girl Guide Boasts 84 Badges

Eleven year old Whitchurch-Stouffville resident Michaela Mineault is a devoted Girl Guide who has made getting her badges a passion. The badges are something to be very proud of as they teach so much and are not easy to earn. She has 84 of them and has been busy in her community in order to obtain the Lady Baden Powell Challenge. Some of the skills she has learned are sailing, horseback riding and how to smoke meat! Luckily her troop appreciates what she has done and made a presentation to her in November as did the Mayor’s Community Fund Committee (see picture of Michaela with Mayor Justin Altmann and Santa). This young lady has also grown her hair long two times to have it cut to donate to cancer patients.