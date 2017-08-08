From the Office of Helena Haczek, MPP

FROM THE OFFICE OF HELENA JACZEK, MPP

Oak Ridges – Markham

Full summer agenda for MPP

Dr. Helena Jaczek co-hosted the Pancake Breakfast at the Stouffville Strawberry Festival along with Markham-Stouffville MP Jane Philpott and Whitchurch-Stouffville Mayor Justin Altmann.

It’s been a busy start to the summer! I was thrilled to host a

Seniors’ Consumer Awareness Event at the Markham Seniors Activity Centre in June. It was an informative evening that provided tips and things to look out for when it comes to scams and frauds that often target seniors.

Canada Day weekend was wonderful. The Whitchurch–Stouffville Strawberry Festival had another successful weekend. I was happy to see so many people at the Pancake Breakfast that I co-hosted with the Honourable Jane Philpott, MP, Markham-Stouffville, and His Worship Justin Altmann, Mayor of Whitchurch-Stouffville. I also participated in the Opening Ceremonies and the annual presentation of the Whitchurch-Stouffville Citizen of the Year award for 2017 to Kevin Ker, and Sports Person of the Year award to Krystal Kobold. Congratulations to Kevin and Krystal. Stouffville resident Carrie Purcell was also presented with The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers for her work with 4-H Canada and young Canadians.

I would also like to extend congratulations to Markham – based Rouge River Brewing Company for winning gold at the Canadian Brewing Awards in the North American – style Pale Ale category for its beer called Beneath the Planet of the APAs.

The spring session of the provincial parliament recently concluded and I am pleased with what we were able to accomplish – work that I know will benefit the residents of Oak Ridges-Markham.

The spring session highlights include:

* Making prescription medications free for everyone 24 years of age and younger through OHIP+: Children and Youth Pharmacare – the biggest expansion of universal Medicare in Ontario in a generation.

* Raising the minimum wage and creating more security for employees through landmark changes to employment and labour laws.

* Launching a pilot project to assess whether a basic income can better support workers and improve health and education outcomes for people on low incomes.

* Making it more affordable to buy or rent a home, expanding rent control and bringing stability to the real estate market through Ontario’s Fair Housing Plan.

* Lowering electricity bills by 25 per cent, on average, for all residential customers and as many as half a million small businesses and farms.

* Providing access to affordable, quality licensed child care for 100,000 more children, including 24,000 in 2017–18.

I would also like to take this opportunity to invite you and your family to my 10th Annual Community BBQ to be held August 20th, 1p.m. – 4p.m. at Memorial Park in Stouffville. Please join me and celebrate summer while enjoying free food, live performances, kids’ activities and good company. Hope to see you there!

BRACKETS: For more information on provincial government announcements, initiatives, or programs mentioned, please contact my constituency office at 905-294-4931.