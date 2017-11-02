GOODWOOD PUBLISHER BETS ON THE PRINTED WORD

Goodwood publisher/author Doug Owen displays an assortment of books he has published for his clients while holding a copy of his own recently released work, Inside My Mind Volume Two.

By Jill McWhinnie

Doug Owen is confident that printed books will never go out of style even as avid readers turn to alternative means of getting their reading fix.

Mr. Owens is an author who owns DAOwen Publications, a small Goodwood-based publishing house that has published eight books in its first two years of operation and is on track for another eight this year.

“Many people want the tactile feel of paper even though they also read in other media,” said Mr. Owen. “I love audio books for when I drive, as I find listening to the book fills up the silence. But I still read the print version of every book we publish.”

Mr. Owen’s publications fall into four imprint categories: Science Fiction and Fantasy, Romance, General Fiction, and Non-fiction. “The hottest genre has been and always will be romance”, he said.

In addition to adult fiction, his company accepts well written and polished young adult (YA) manuscripts. Memories of Korea, by Scarborough based author Seong Min, recounts a young girl’s journey to Korea, land of her mother’s birth. Copies of the book can be found across Canada and in the US, as well as Korea.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than publishing a first time author,” said Mr. Owen, who suggested that first drafts always need refining prior to being submitted for consideration. “Authors should treat their manuscripts like resumes-polished to perfection before being handed in.”

“Each manuscript, when accepted, is put through multiple edits to tighten the story and clear up grammatical and spelling issues.” explained Mr. Owen. “A manuscript can take six to twelve months to go from accepted to published. Once all the finals edits are completed, cover art is ordered and the advertisement hits the internet.”

Mr. Owen’s long term goal is to extend his company’s reach and author base. “In five years we should be carrying 60 novels and 40 authors.” He is hoping to see more local authors included in his line-up. “We could build local events such as book signings around local authors, and we could showcase them at some of the events we go to. Local histories or stories featuring area families or businesses are always interesting to the community.”

Mr. Owen currently commutes to Toronto where he works in the financial industry in technology and coaching. “When I opened the doors of DAOwen Publications two years ago, my thoughts were to transition to full time publishing within 10 years. Now I’m seeing the possibility of shrinking that timeline.”

Mr. Owen also hopes to find time to add to his own list of published works, including titles in a range of genres. However he has a special interest in Science Fiction and Fantasy. “My interest in Science Fiction and Fantasy came from my grandmother, who read these works ferociously and passed the love of this genre onto me when I started to read.”

His advice to aspiring authors? “Write what you like and what you want to write. Not only does it make the process easier, the writing is more believable to the reader. It is hard enough to create a good manuscript, so why put yourself through trying to write in a genre you really don’t like?”

Submission Guidelines can be found and submissions are accepted on the company’s secure website- https://daowenpublications.ca.